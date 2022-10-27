EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. has launched OREOiD, a customizable Oreo cookie designed to help business operators stand out among their competition.

Through the OREOiD ordering system, customers can choose between classic or birthday cake flavored crème filling, up to four colors of sprinkles and whether their custom cookie is dipped in fudge or white chocolate.

Customers can also display a unique message on the cookie or promote their company using branded business logos and taglines.

OREOiD cookies are available in four, 12 and 24 counts at $20.99, $39.95 and $75.95, respectively.