STONEY CREEK, ONT. — Bartek Ingredients has completed the first phase of its $150 million capacity expansion for malic and fumaric acid. A new maleic anhydride reactor system, supplied by MAN Energy at a cost of $20 million, will add 22,000 tonnes of capacity to Bartek’s existing three maleic anhydride reactors.

“This new facility not only gives us capacity to grow our global acid business but also additional capabilities to produce our new products like Pecmate sodium malate and other specialty products made with malic and fumaric acid,” said John Burrows, chief executive officer of Stoney Creek-based Bartek Ingredients.

Bartek plans to host a groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting event with Canadian government officials and local community leaders at its new facility in the coming months.