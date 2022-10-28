



Pack Expo International returned to McCormick Place in Chicago held Oct. 23-26. More than 44,000 attendees were on hand to visit the 2,200 exhibitors showcasing their packaging and processing innovations over 1.2 million net square feet.

“The success of Pack Expo is a testament to our industry’s continued growth as well as PMMI’s commitment to bringing the industry together to share cutting-edge innovations,” said Jim Pittas, president and chief executive officer, PMMI. “No other event this year showcased so many end-to-end solutions, offering attendees everything they need to compete in a changing marketplace.”

Next year’s show will be held Sept. 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. More information can be found at www.packexpolasvegas.com.