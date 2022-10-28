Groundbreaking findings and insights from Sosland Publishing’s State of the Baking Industry survey were revealed during the State of the Industrial Baking Industry webinar and live IBIE panel. In this Industry Analyst Review, dig deeper into the survey’s data and uncover key takeaways on:
• Company outlook and production
• Supply chain
• Labor
• 2023 business challenges
