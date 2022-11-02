Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

One of the biggest growth channels during the past few years has been the speedy adoption of e-commerce for buying anything and everything, including groceries. While e-commerce leaders such as Amazon, Instacart and food delivery apps have existed for years, consumers had been slow to adopt them for grocery shopping. The coronavirus pandemic changed that. With it came a steep learning curve for companies that were used to merchandising their products for a physical shelf rather than a digital one.

“It’s important to consider that you still need to invest in a strategy to get that great shelf placement online just as you’ve been doing in store,” said Morgan O’Hara, director of brand partnerships for Instacart, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

In this episode, Ms. O’Hara shares how bakery is doing on Instacart and some of the best practices she’s seen from the brands who are performing the best online. Even though e-commerce’s growth may have evened out in recent months, it’s clear the shopping channel is here to stay, and bakery has a major part to play, even with the new challenges 2022 has brought.

“Overall, we have seen that bakery continues to be an important category for consumers, a must-have, and despite inflation we’re really seeing growth in the double digits without really seeing a reduction in units per delivery,” she said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn how to get the most out of your brand’s online presence.

