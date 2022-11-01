ST. PAUL, MINN. — Dessert Holdings has completed its acquisition of Dianne’s Fine Desserts from Geneva Glen Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Dessert Holdings gains Dianne’s thaw-and-serve dessert product line that includes cheesecakes, layer cakes, pies, tarts, brownies, bars and other specialty desserts.

“Dianne’s possesses a distinctive set of product capabilities and customer relationships that are highly complementary with Dessert Holdings,” said Paul Lapadat, chief executive officer of Dessert Holdings. “Dianne’s has an exceptional, innovative team that we are thrilled to welcome to the Dessert Holdings family.”

The deal marks the second expansion of the Dessert Holdings umbrella following its acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity in 2021.

In January 2022, Dessert Holdings also acquired gourmet dessert producer Steven Charles, adding it to the company’s existing portfolio of brands like The Original Cakerie, a manufacturer of clean label desserts; Lawler’s Desserts, a producer of layer cakes, pies and other desserts; and Atlanta Cheesecake Co., a cheesecake and fusion desserts manufacturer.

Dianne’s current CEO, Mike Knowles, along with its president, Dan Scales, will both retire in conjunction with the acquisition.