NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD. — Snack startup Muddy Bites, Inc. has raised more than $5 million to support distribution growth and expand its team.

Founded in 2018, Muddy Bites markets a line of bite-size waffle cone snacks. Offerings include white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate. Products are available in more than 5,200 retail locations nationwide, up from 2,300 at the beginning of the year. The company expects to expand to more than 15,000 stores in 2023.

“Muddy Bites are capturing growing trends amongst Gen Z and millennials who are not afraid to indulge,” said Michael Parisi, who recently joined the company as president. “We’ve brought a new, yet nostalgic approach to snacking — one that’s resonating with consumers in a way that nothing else in the space is at the moment.”

Earlier this year, Muddy Bites added several key hires. Jessie Ferraioli, formerly of the Hershey Co., was named head of marketing. Tiffany Cap, previously with Lily’s Sweets, joined as director of supply planning and operations. Steven Sacchinelli, who has held finance leadership roles at Hippeas and barkThins, became vice president of finance. The company also tapped new sales leaders.

Investors include Reformation Partners, RXBAR founder Peter Rahal, former RXBAR chief operating officer Sam McBride and barkThins founder Scott Semel.