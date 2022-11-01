OMAHA, NEB. — The Scoular Foundation will fund scholarships at three US universities as part of Scoular’s ongoing efforts to support the next generation of the agriculture industry.

The scholarships announced Oct. 28 will be available at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas; Bellevue University, Bellevue, Nebraska; and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska.

“These are outstanding universities that make a big economic impact providing talented graduates for our company and our region,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “We are thrilled we can give back to our communities by helping support the college and career plans of deserving students.”

Kansas State University will offer five, $5,000 scholarships as part of the new Faith Legacy Scholarship Program honoring Scoular’s modern-day founder Marshall Faith and David Faith, chairman of Scoular’s board of directors, both Kansas State alumni.

Scholarships will be based on such factors as need, leadership in academics and the community, and grade-point average, with preference to those demonstrating compassion and community service.

At Bellevue University, $10,000 in scholarships will be offered as part of the Faith Legacy Scholarship Program.

Bellevue’s American Dream Scholarship Program will receive $10,000 for students in need with an emphasis on first-generation, diverse student populations who otherwise wouldn’t have a chance for a degree.

Another $10,000 at Bellevue will be provided to the Student Emergency Grant Fund, which helps students overcome unanticipated health or family situations, temporary job loss, and other obstacles that might prevent a student from remaining enrolled.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, $10,000 in scholarships will be part of the Faith Legacy Scholarship Program.