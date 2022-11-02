SMYRNA, GA. — Crown Bakeries cut the ribbon last week on completed renovations at its nearly 200,000-square-foot Smyrna, Ga., facility. The renovations expanded manufacturing floorspace, tripled the research and development center with the addition of an innovation lab and expanded employee welfare, offices and café facilities, according to the company.

Crown Bakeries, which is owned by specialized private equity firm Arbor Investments, acquired the Smyrna facility in 2020.

“Congratulations to the Crown team on an impressive, best-in-class expansion at our Smyrna facility” said Cordia Harrington, founder and chief executive officer of Crown Bakeries. “The new spaces beautifully express our company's values. The investment made into innovation capabilities and manufacturing space at this key geographic location furthers our vision for growth and our commitment to proudly serve national brands.”

The project was completed with general contractors Stellar Construction, architectural and interior design work by Box Studios and project management by RLE Partners.

“Today we cut the ribbon on another significant capital investment made to support the growing infrastructure at Crown,” said Chris Tuffin, partner at Arbor Investments. “We have already made unprecedented investments of over $50 million in organic growth projects over the last three years and will continue to aggressively deploy capital to support growth and further our vision in building a formidable national baker across highly differentiated product sectors.”

As part of the newly added innovation lab, the facility will offer collaborative programing to engage both consumers and brands, according to Yianny Caparos, president of Crown Bakeries.