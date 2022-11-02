MADISON, WIS. — Mike Eardley, president and chief executive officer of the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA), is retiring.

The announcement was made recently at IDDBA’s annual board meeting in Rosemont, Ill.

Mr. Eardley has led the association since August 2014. Prior to joining the IDDBA he was director of Deli, Cheese and Prepared Foods at H-E-B Grocery Co.

“We are thankful for Mike’s guidance of the association throughout his tenure,” said Dotty Vandermolen of Fresh Solutions, the board’s immediate past chair. “His knowledge and dedication to our industry enabled IDDBA to grow our annual trade show event and year-round educational resources.”

The IDDBA Executive Committee has begun the search process for Mr. Eardley’s successor.

The committee will be accepting letters of interest and resumes through Dec. 3. Interested parties should submit these requirements via email to Katie Hilbrands at khilbrands@iddba.org. The committee will reach out to finalists for an interview in January 2023.