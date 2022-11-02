CAMDEN, NJ. — The Campbell Soup Co. is undergoing multiple changes to its executive leadership structure, effective immediately.

Mick Beekhuizen, the company’s chief financial officer since 2019, will take over as of president for the Meals and Beverages division. Mr. Beekhuizen will also continue as CFO while the company undergoes a hiring search.

“Mick possesses exceptional strategic thinking and commercial and financial acumen coupled with a focus on operational excellence,” said Mark Clouse, chief executive officer and president of Campbell. “He is known for team building and collaboration, which will be instrumental in his new role as we drive the continued growth of our M&B portfolio in large and attractive categories.”

In his new role, Mr. Beekhuizen will oversee the retail and foodservice channels for the company’s line of soups, simple meals and beverages that generates $4.6 billion in revenues annually.

In addition to his leadership experience at Campbell Soup, Mr. Beekhuizen previously was chief financial officer and executive vice president at Chobani. He holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering and management from the University of Twente.

The former president of Meals and Beverages, Chris Foley, will become president of Campbell’s Snacks division. He builds on his previous experience as chief marketing officer of the Snacks unit from 2018 to 2019, now leading the $3.9 billion segment.

Mr. Foley was the chief marketing officer for Pepperidge Farm from 2015 to 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the College of the Holy Cross and a master’s degree in business administration from the College of William & Mary.

“Chris is a proven brand and culture builder with a track record of delivering sustainable growth and developing high-performing teams, which are critical to accelerate the Snacks growth and margin trajectory,” Clouse said. “I am confident both he and Mick are the right leaders to continue to build our momentum and unlock our full growth potential.”