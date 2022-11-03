lOS ANGELES — Caulipower, a maker of cauliflower crust pizza, is expanding in the freezer aisle with the launch of frozen meals.

The ready-to-cook dishes may be prepared in under ten minutes and are available in three varieties: cauliflower gnocchi with savory pesto, spinach gnocchi with Tuscan-style marinara and cauliflower penne pomodoro. They feature vegetable-based pastas and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. Each portion contains two to three servings of vegetables and 300 calories. Like all Caulipower products, they are gluten-free.

The new line provides a better-for-you alternative to frozen meals that are high in calories and sodium while lacking in vegetable servings, said Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower.

When asked what would make them purchase frozen meals more often, 72% of shoppers surveyed by Caulipower said they are looking for products offering more fruit and vegetable servings. The company also cited data from Mintel that found 64% of consumers who purchase frozen meals do so because they are faster than preparing dishes from scratch.

“Too many frozen meals are loaded with salt, fat and sugar, so we created our new frozen meals for anyone who wants easy, delicious options that fit with their healthier lifestyle choices,” Ms. Becker said. “At Caulipower, we believe people should never have to choose between taste, convenience and nutrition.”

Caulipower has expanded into eight categories since launching five years ago with its flagship cauliflower crust pizzas. Other products in the company’s portfolio include baked chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups, cauliflower pasta, cauliflower tortillas, cauliflower and chickpea coated chicken nuggets, breakfast scrambles and Sweet PotaTOASTS, a line of roasted sweet potato slices that serve as an alternative to bread.

The frozen meals are available nationwide in the freezer aisle at Walmart. They will launch in select Shoprite, Hy-Vee, Albertsons and Safeway banners in January, with more stores coming in 2023.