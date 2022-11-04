LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is launching four seasonal holiday cakes and baked treats nationwide for a limited time. Included in the holiday lineup are Hostess Holiday Ho Hos, Hostess Holiday CupCakes, Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "From the classic chocolate sponge cake and refreshing mint flavor of our Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies to the rich and creamy hot chocolate flavor of our Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, we think consumers will love our holiday snacks."

All four limited-time offerings feature white and red holiday-themed packaging and are available in shareable multi-packs. The Hostess Holiday CupCakes and Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes are available in single-serve packages as well.