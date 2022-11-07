CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is launching mini pie donuts in 16-count boxes through the holiday season. The mini donuts are available in four flavors, including pecan pie, topped with gooey butter, pecans and snickerdoodle cookie crumbles; pumpkin pie, filled with pumpkin pie filling and topped with pumpkin spice glaze, snickerdoodle cookie crumbles and a whipped topping; lemon crème, containing a lemon filling and topped with icing and a whipped topping; and Dutch apple pie, filled with apple filling and topped with a caramel-flavored icing, snickerdoodle cookie crumbles and cinnamon.

“We show our thanks in many ways and there’s no better environment to share gratitude than by coming together over food, including sharing something sweet,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “In the tradition of favorite Thanksgiving desserts, our new mini pie donuts are the perfect bite-sized way to show your gratitude.”

On Nov. 18 and 19, the company is offering a dozen plain glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of a 16-count box of mini Thanksgiving pie donuts.