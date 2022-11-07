OMAHA, NEB.— Steven Moore has been promoted to vice president of food safety, quality, regulatory and innovation (FSQRI) at Scoular.

Mr. Moore previously was director of FSQRI for Petsource, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Scoular. In this new role, he will lead this function for the entire Scoular company, as well as the Petsource subsidiary. He led the global food safety initiative at Petsource that resulted in a perfect score in the site’s first two years of production.

“Steven has successfully built a tremendous food safety and quality culture at Petsource,” said Amy Patterson, president of Petsource, to whom Mr. Moore will continue to report. “He is an outstanding leader and innovator with deep expertise in food safety. I’m excited that he is taking on this crucial company-wide role.”

Mr. Moore spent portions of his career in both the human and pet food sectors, representing organizations such as Michael Foods, Instinct, Conagra Brands and Monogram Foods.

He has a master’s degree in food science from Kansas State University and a doctorate degree in organizational development and leadership from the University of Arizona.