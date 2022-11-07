MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills is debuting Minis — a new line of cereal that scales down three of the company’s classic cereals to be miniature. Trix, Reese’s Puffs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch are now available in small ball shapes relative to the standard puff cereal size. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Minis feature the classic cinnamon sugar flavor of the original but in an all new round shape. The Trix and Reese’s Minis feature the classic cereals in smaller shapes.

“Sometimes the best new innovation is the smallest one,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills. “There’s such a love right now for full-size things that have been shrunk into mini versions, and we realized we could do the same with our cereals. We can’t wait for families to try the cutest new way to experience their favorites one BIG (little) bite at a time.”

General Mills Minis are available nationwide at the suggested retail price of $3.99 for a full-sized, 12.3 oz box.