ATLANTA — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV will invest more than $200 million to build a second baking plant in Valdosta. The announcement comes as the company is nearing completion on a $25 million plant in Valdosta that will bake hamburger, hot dog and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants across the southeastern United States.

The latest project will add 295 workers, which comes on top of the 76 positions added as part of the first plant opening. Grupo Bimbo has not said what products will be baked at the new plant.

Grupo Bimbo’s new facility will be located at the Westside Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site, in Valdosta. To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business.

“We are delighted that Grupo Bimbo decided to add a second facility in Valdosta and Lowndes County,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “This project speaks to the positive collaboration between local and state partners that continues making our community a desirable location for world-class companies like Grupo Bimbo to invest and grow their business.”