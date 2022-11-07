Hello. I'm Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack magazine, here to tell you about our November issue available available online. Now in this issue, my favorite article was Dan Malovany's story on convenience store trends. In this feature, he shares all the ways this channel has changed over the past few years.

But the one that stood out to me is the impact of our new hybrid work culture. This new hybrid work culture has changed the flow of traffic to the convenience store, which has opened up new sales opportunities for baking and snack companies. Whether that's new snacking occasions or even new meal times such as breakfast or lunch.





You can read all about it in our November issue available online now at bakingbusiness.com.