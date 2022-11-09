Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

H&S Family of Bakeries, Baltimore, sells baked goods to a diverse set of customers: retail, in-store bakery and foodservice. So when the coronavirus pandemic hit foodservice hard, the company was able to not only support those customers but also stay afloat as retail sales boomed.

In this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ryan Paterakis, director of national sales for H&S Bakery, and Shawn Paterakis, key accounts manager for H&S Bakery and Distribution, spoke to how the commercial bread aisle and foodservice channels are faring and what their customers need.

“Being diversified is a huge help to any company,” Ryan Paterakis said. “When one segment suffers the other one benefits so you can shuffle the deck a little to survive that if you’re diversified.”

While the immediate pandemic impacts may have evened out, retail and foodservice customers’ needs are still changing all the time, and the ability to be nimble has served H&S Bakery well.

“If this pandemic has taught us anything it’s that you have to be quick on your feet, and you have to be willing to change with the tides, and if things are changing you have to change with it,” Ryan Paterakis said.

Hear the ways H&S Family of Bakeries is working to meet its customers’ needs in a variety of channels on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

