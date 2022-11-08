LAFAYETTE, LA. – The Wright Group has launched TWG Health & Nutrition, a brand dedicated to the health and nutrition markets that provides custom nutrient premixes, direct compression granulations, and microencapsulated ingredients and beverage systems. The Lafayette-based company offers microencapsulated nutrients under the SuperCoat brand, custom nutrient premixes under the SuperBlend brand, direct compression granulations under the SuperTab brand and beverage products.

“TWG Health and Nutrition is a new name, but our commitment to providing exceptional service for our clients remains the same and is part of our legacy,” said S.L. “Sam” Wright, president and chief executive officer of TWG Health & Nutrition. “The goal of TWG Health & Nutrition will focus on what matters most to our health and nutrition customers — supply chain sustainability, proven quality, outstanding service, true ingenuity, enhanced value and faster lead times.”