KANSAS CITY — With supply chain disruptions, even some of the biggest and best convenience stores had significant out of stocks at one point or another, noted Jeff Lenard, vice president, strategic industry initiatives for the National Association of Convenience Stores.

One chain even posted signs that said, “Sorry we don’t have your favorite product. Maybe you can find a new favorite product.” In some cases, Mr. Lenard said, bakers and snack makers who have capacity might find opportunities for growth in their backyards.

“That’s where local can play a role,” he told Baking & Snack editors recently. “As the national and international supply chain is getting repaired, there could be a way to fill in with some local businesses that may not have normally played a role in your stores.”

Nick Sayegh, managing director, International Delights, noted the Clifton, NJ-based pastry and sweet goods producer has been contacted by several retailers and foodservice operators to serve as a second supplier for certain bakery items.

“Even if we didn’t have the business ourselves, because of all of the labor shortages, the freight issues and supply chain in general, a lot of retailers and foodservice operators are looking for a second supplier,” he said. “Let’s say they’re getting two muffin varieties from the same company. They now want to split the business between two suppliers so that they don’t run out of muffins on any given day. Because of supply chain and pricing, we’re seeing more retailers contacting us, so they have another option.”

When opportunity knocks in today’s business environment, many bakeries just need to offer a helping hand to get new business.