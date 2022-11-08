RICHMOND, VA. — AMF Bakery Systems promoted Wes Bryant to product group leader and executive product manager for AMF Workhorse, an AMF Bakery Systems brand. In this role, Mr. Bryant will lead the AMF Workhorse team focused on developing innovative solutions for pan and peel board handling, automated storage and retrieval systems, as well as all post-packaging automation solutions.

As product group leader, Mr. Bryant assumes overall business leadership and product strategy responsibilities for AMF Workhorse with aggressive growth plans across applications for soft bread and buns, artisan breads, pizza, flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries and more. He will be supported by the commercial and operational leadership of AMF Workhorse, including Bryan Didas of AMF’s Richmond facility and Colin McShane of the Kirkwood, Pa., facility.

“Wes brings deep leadership experience in automation, robotics and industrial manufacturing across project engineering, service engineering, applications engineering and project management,” said Jason Ward, president of AMF. “In his short time at AMF, he has brought high energy, passion and insight to our teammates and customers, and I look forward to his leadership moving forward.”