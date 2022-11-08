YAKIMA, WASH. — Kwik Lok introduced Fibre-Lok, its environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bag closures, to US bakery and produce companies. Composed entirely of natural cellulose wood, the closures are made from 100% Post-Consumer Recycled paper and the paperboard is FSC-certified recycled content.

“Fibre-Lok is another important step in Kwik Lok’s mission of transitioning the industry toward a sustainable future through innovation, and we are pleased to make it available in the US for the first time,” said Don Carrell, chief executive officer, Kwik Lok. “Fibre-Lok has been tested and proven in other markets to deliver the same quality and reliability customers expect from the traditional Kwik Lok products.”

Fibre-Lok meets or exceeds all known environmental and health regulations, including RoHS, REACH and California Prop 65. The closures can be used in any Kwik Lok automatic bag closing machine with minor modifications.