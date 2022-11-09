WESTERVILLE, OHIO — Sister Schubert’s, a subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corp., introduced a new line of frozen baked snacks. Sister Schubert’s Bites are crafted with the brand’s signature homemade-like bread combined with elevated fillings.

The new snacks are available in three flavors: Strawberry Shortcake Bites, Jalapeño and Cheddar Cornbread Bites and Country Gravy Biscuit Bites.

Debuting both sweet and savory fillings, the indulgent snacks can be heated in as little as 30 seconds. Sister Schubert’s Bites are available at supermarkets and discount stores nationwide.