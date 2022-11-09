LOVELAND, COLO. — Better-for-you snack brand Bobo’s has opened a new, wind-powered production facility in Loveland, Colo. The expansion will allow for three times the production capacity and is a step toward Bobo’s goal of carbon neutrality by December 2022, according to the company. Plans for the 123,000-square-foot facility initially were revealed in late 2021, when the company announced it was consolidating its Loveland and Boulder, Colo., bakeries and Loveland warehouse into one complete operation.

“This day is more than two years in the making,” said TJ McIntyre, chief executive officer of Bobo’s. “We’re thrilled to officially open our incredible new ‘super bakery’ today, and to continue to support the growing, nationwide consumer demand for Bobo’s products. We’ve brought our entire operation, including production and packaging, under one extremely efficient, wind-powered roof to produce a product true and authentic to Beryl’s original vision that began years ago in her own kitchen. Despite Bobo’s tremendous success and growth over the last 19 and a half years, we feel like we are just getting started.”

The new facility utilizes automated equipment that mimics the handmade look of Bobo’s flagship oat bars. With the updated operations, the company can now produce one million bars, bites or toaster pastries a day, and has plans for further expansion.

“It’s truly amazing to think back to when my daughter, Bobo, and I baked that first batch of oat bars in my kitchen,” said Beryl Stafford, founder of Bobo’s. “It’s extremely rewarding to see how far we’ve come today as we stay true to that same home baked, handmade quality, only now in 24 ovens. All of which produce the same yummy snacks made with the same wholesome ingredients and the same delicious taste and texture as that first oat bar in 2003.”

Bobo’s expanded bakery facility implements a waste management system that diverts more than 95% of the company’s solid waste from landfills. In addition to being fully wind-powered and seeking carbon neutrality by the end of 2022, Bobo’s has plans to purchase carbon offsets.