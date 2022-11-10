SWEDESBORO, NJ. — Gluten-free baked foods manufacturer Dr. Schär USA, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its newly expanded manufacturing facility in Logan Township, NJ. Announced in the fall of 2022, the $18 million dollar investment to upgrade the baking plant has doubled production capacity, according to the company. The expansion increased the facility to 100,000 square feet, with more renovations planned for the upcoming months.

“The plant expansion is a bold step for the company — a huge investment and commitment for the US consumer,” said Hannes Berger, chief executive officer and president of Dr. Schär North America. “Our proximity to the customer is now even closer, allowing us to provide the freshest product to them. This is a purpose driven company, and we need to be as close to the consumer as we can.”

The Logan Township plant originally was built in 2012 and manufactures sliced bread and rolls. Updated baking and packaging equipment will further streamline production and alleviate stress for employees on the line, according to the company.

“Of our three company values: responsibility, progress, and proximity — all of which are very important to me — progress resonates with me most,” said Robert Ehret, executive vice president of Dr. Schär North America. “It’s always about moving forward, trying to achieve goals and pushing the business farther than anyone thought we could.”