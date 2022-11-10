LOS ANGELES — Good Worldwide Inc., a social impact company that includes media outlet Upworthy and consulting arm Good Consulting Group, has acquired This Saves Lives, a manufacturer of grain-based foods including snack bars, granola and oatmeal. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a corporate mission to end child malnutrition, This Saves Lives was founded by Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Ravi Patel. The company partners with a family-owned manufacturer in upstate New York for production.

Launched with the motto, “Buy A Bar. Feed A Child. We Eat Together,” This Saves Lives sends a food packet to a child in need for every product purchased.

“It’s a beautiful thing when two companies share the same DNA,” said Ms. Bell, co-founder of This Saves Lives, actress and philanthropist. “It’s even more impactful when they can make a real difference in some of the world’s most devastating issues. I could not be more excited for the future of This Saves Lives as a Good Worldwide company.”

Concurrent with the acquisition, Jeff Goldberg was named interim chief executive officer of This Saves Lives. Mr. Goldberg also sits on the board of Banza, a maker of chickpea-based comfort foods.

“I am delighted to join forces with Good Worldwide to advance This Saves Lives,” Mr. Goldberg said. “There is tremendous potential in this effort and I look forward to achieving our goals together.”

Through the venture with This Saves Lives, Good Worldwide said it is bringing its commitment to addressing and alleviating global childhood hunger to the forefront of its brand mission.

“This Saves Lives shares our core purpose to do good and extends this purpose to products where every purchase creates a positive impact,” said Max Schorr, CEO of Good Worldwide. “We are excited to combine forces and envision a future where every child is safe, happy, and healthy.”

This Saves Lives has sold enough products to donate more than 30 million packets of food to children suffering from malnutrition, the company said. With products expanding beyond bars, the company’s snacks are non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher-dairy.

Products are available online through the This Saves Lives website and in select retail stores nationwide, including Kroger, Whole Foods, HEB, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Hannaford Brothers and Winn Dixie.