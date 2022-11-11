ELGIN, ILL. — Foodservice equipment manufacturer Middleby Corp. acquired Escher Mixers, an industrial bakery equipment supplier. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Escher is a leading provider of innovative dough handling and mixing equipment, including automated and robotic solutions,” said Tim FitzGerald, chief executive officer, Middleby. “This acquisition is a perfect complement to our current bakery brands and allows us to offer full-line integrated solutions for lower operating costs and enhanced production efficiencies. We know first-hand the high quality of the company and the superiority of their products based on our commercial history and partnership. We are confident there will be a seamless strategic fit between our companies.”

Escher Mixers is located in Vicenza, Italy, and has annual revenues of $15 million. The company’s automated dough mixing equipment offers the capacity to produce pastries and artisanal bread. Customers include grocery and retail chains.