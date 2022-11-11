WASHINGTON — The Consumer Price Index for baked foods and cereal products increased 0.6% in October, the smallest month-over-month gain since it advanced 0.5% in December 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The index for all food at home rose 0.5% after increasing 0.6% in September.

Of the 18 items followed by Milling & Baking News, 16 posted month-over-month increases and 2 posted decreases in October.

The October index for Cereals and Bakery Products before seasonal adjustment was 341.5% of the 1982-84 average, up 15.9% from a year ago. For all food at home, the October index was 298.4, up 12.4% from October 2021.

The sharp year-over-year gains were a reflection of the broader CPI, which was up 7.7% from a year ago.

The overall food index also remained much stronger than a year ago, posting a 10.9% year-over-year increase.

The CPI for cereals and cereal products in October was 279.7, up 0.6% from September and up 16.9% from October 2021. The index for products within this category included: flour and prepared mixes, 311.4, up 0.2% from September and up 24.6% from the previous year; breakfast cereal, 269, up 0.7% from the previous month and up 13.7% from a year ago; and rice, pasta and corn meal, 286.9, up 0.7% from September and up 17.1% from October 2021.

The price index for bakery products in October was 377.3, up 0.6% from September and up 15.5% from October 2021.

The October index for bread was 227.3, up 0.9% from September and up 14.8% from October 2021. Under this heading, the CPI for white bread was 412.3, up 1.7% from September and up 15.3% from October 2021. For bread other than white, the index was 442.2, up 0.1% from September and up 14% from a year ago.

The price index for fresh biscuits, rolls and muffins in October was 221.7, up 0.8% from September and up 13.6% from October 2021. The October index for cakes, cupcakes and cookies was 354.6, up 0.1% from September and up 16.2% from October 2021. Under this segment, other price indexes included fresh cakes and cupcakes, 373.7, down 0.8% from September but up 13.2% from October 2021; and cookies, 329.7, up 0.3% from the previous month and up 16.8% from the previous year.

The CPI for other bakery products in October was 339.8, up 0.8% from September and up 16.4% from October 2021. Under this heading, other price indexes in October included: fresh sweet rolls, coffee cakes and donuts, 374.2, down 1.9% from September but up 13.7% from October 2021; crackers and cracker products, 401.7, up 1.3% from September and up 18.7% from October 2021; and frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts and turnovers, 340.5, up 2.2% from September and up 18.6% from the previous year.