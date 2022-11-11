WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 6.5¢ per lb in October, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, increased 2.4¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 181.4¢, up 6.5¢ per lb from September and up 28.8¢ from October 2021. At 181.4¢, it was the first time that the average price paid for white pan bread has exceeded 180¢ per lb, smashing the previous high of 175.6¢ per lb set two months ago.

At 238.6¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread also was a record high, climbing 2.4¢ per lb from September and up 21.1¢ per lb from October 2021.

The national average price of family flour in October was 53.4¢, down 2.2¢ from September but up 13.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in October was 134.9¢ per lb, down 0.8¢ from September but up 28.2¢ from October 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 486.9¢ per lb, up 7.3¢ from September and up $1.05 from October 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in October was 96.3¢, up 2.4¢ from September and up 17.5¢ from October 2021.