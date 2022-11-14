WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp. named Mike Alexander as its sales manager for the Eastern United States and Canada.

Mr. Alexander joined Formost Packaging Machinery in 2004. He has been a regional sales manager for the Southeast and Northeast territories throughout his tenure with Formost Packaging Machinery and now Formost Fuji Corp. In his new role, he will continue to support the territories both directly and through the company’s established network of agents and distributors throughout Eastern Canada and the Southeast US.

“Mike’s experience and knowledge as well as his attention to detail make him an ideal candidate to support the entire Eastern US and Canada region,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji Corp. “I am confident that Mike will continue to drive growth, strengthen sales strategies and develop stronger relationships with partners in the industry.”

Mr. Alexander will continue to support the customers in his current territory as Northeast regional sales manager in the US, but will start his dual role as sales manager, Eastern United States and Canada this month.

“Throughout my tenure at Formost Fuji, I have truly enjoyed my positions as a regional sales manager in the Southeast, Mid-West and Northeast territories.” said Mr. Alexander. “The relationships and friendships that I have developed with my customers and other distributors in the industry have been invaluable. I am excited and honored to be able to continue this journey as a sales manager for the Eastern US and Canada.”