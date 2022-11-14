When Michigan Bread Co., Taylor, Mich., acquired Franklin Street Bakery, Minneapolis, it was clear that a re-brand was in order. Michigan Bread Co. had made acquisitions in the past, but never one that included a second bakery. Franklin Street brought new growth opportunities for the business.

“Michigan Bread is a great name dear to our hearts, but our goal is to reach consumers nationally,” said Spiros Assimacopoulos, chief executive officer of now-named The Good Bread Co. “We didn’t feel Michigan Bread told the whole story.”

The company worked with Skidmore, a branding company in Detroit, to develop a concept that described not only who the company is now but also who it aspires to be in the future. In the end, the vision was quite simple.

“We’re not a hand-crafted artisan bakery; we’re also not a super industrial plant highly dependent on additives to achieve results,” Mr. Assimacopoulos said. “We’re just making good bread the right way, which to us means using pre-fermented dough with a clean label formulation.”

The company’s website lays out the straightforward vision: real bread from real people.

This article is an excerpt from the October 2022 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on The Good Bread Co., click here.