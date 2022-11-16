Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The in-store bakery is back. After suffering some setbacks during the coronavirus pandemic, the supermarket bakery is withstanding the pressure inflation is putting on consumers’ grocery spend.

“One of the things I’m most proud of with the in-store bakery is we’re the only department year-to-date that we’re seeing not just dollar growth but unit and trip frequency hold steady despite inflationary pressures,” said Jonna Parker, team lead for fresh at IRI, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

In this episode, Ms. Parker and Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and host of Since Sliced Bread, dive into all the reasons why the in-store bakery is thriving now and where the opportunities exist for even more growth.

“When you can get your batteries, Cheerios and laundry detergent anywhere at a value, how is your brand, your in-store bakery going to stand out and deliver a consistent message?” Ms. Parker asked.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to find out.

