Peter Rasmussen, industry segment business driver – baking North America, for Festo USA has been named new membership chair of the American Society of Baking (ASB) Z50 Safety and Sanitation Committee.

Mr. Rasmussen was appointed by Toby Steward, chairman, and Rowdy Brixey, co-chair, of the ANSI Z50 committee. He replaces Jim Bonatakis, sales manager, Rexfab, who served as new membership chair for the past 20 years and will remain on the committee.

Mr. Rasmussen’s role as the committee’s membership chair allows him to act as liaison between prospective members and the three affiliation categories in which all members get defined by equipment user, equipment manufacturer and general interest.

He is also an active member of ASB’s Young Professional committee and a member of the 2022/2023 ASB BakingTECH planning committee.

Mr. Rasmussen joined the ANSI Z50 committee in 2019.