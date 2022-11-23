Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

In the American Bakers Association (ABA)’s new study “Life Through the Lens of Bakery 2022,” conducted by 210 Analytics and sponsored by Corbion, ABA found that bakery is a critical category for consumers, especially in stressful times. While other grocery categories may feel the squeeze of consumers trying to save money in the midst of inflation, bakery is often seen as an affordable indulgence, and a necessary one when it comes to celebrating holidays and major life events.

“Eighty percent of respondents said they will make room in their budget for a special item to celebrate special occasions,” said Anne-Marie Roerink, principal of 210 Analytics, on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

The entirety of the study results are available to ABA members by visiting the organization’s website, but on this episode, Ms. Roerink spoke about how bakery items are fitting into celebrations and where the opportunities lie for bakers wanting to capture that sale. Consumers are making room in their budget for celebrations, but making changes to save money.

“We are still seeing a lot of home-centric entertaining for the simple reason that it’s a new habit we developed for the pandemic, but it is also the recognition that anything you do at home is cheaper than entertaining out of the home,” Ms. Roerink explained.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about how consumers’ approach to celebrating is changing and the impact to baked goods.

