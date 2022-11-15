BETHLEHEM, PA. — Stuffed Puffs launched a new product in partnership with General Mills, marking the first time the filled marshmallow company has released a co-branded product.

The new Stuffed Puff Big Bites Cinnamon Toast Crunch marshmallows are filled with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch crème, then coated with crunchy cereal crumbles, according to the company.

The product comes in a 5.9-oz bag and is available at Walmart locations in the United States.

“We are so excited to partner with my all-time favorite cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” said Mike Tierney, founder and chief executive officer of Stuffed Puffs. “We’ve taken the best part of eating cereal, the awesome Cinnamilk at the bottom of the bowl, packed that flavor into the center of a Stuffed Puffs, and coated them with crunchy crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Our newest Big Bite with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the perfect treat that puts the biggest smile of nostalgia on my face.”