QUINCY, MASS. — Colleen Zammer has been promoted to vice president of varietal solutions growth and corporate innovation at Bay State Milling Co. Ms. Zammer has more than 30 years of experience in innovation and functional ingredients.

In her new role, Ms. Zammer will lead commercialization for Bay State’s proprietary ingredients while continuing to oversee research and development innovation for the company’s entire portfolio of ingredients.

She was previously vice president of research and development.

“Colleen will bring her experience in innovation and functional ingredients to the varietal solutions team to drive growth with both existing and new customers,” the company said.

Ms. Zammer joined Bay State Milling in 2010 after 21 years in product development, market development and sales leadership for beverage and ingredient companies. She holds a bachelor of science degree in Food Science from Framingham State University and a master of science degree in innovation from the D’Amore McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. She is a member of the Institute of Food Technologists and the Product Development Management Association.