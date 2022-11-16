LONDON – Tate & Lyle has added Erytesse erythritol to its sweetener portfolio through a distribution agreement with an erythritol supplier. Erytesse is 70% as sweet as sucrose, has zero calories and has a similar temporal profile to that of sucrose.

Potential applications include beverages, dairy items, baked foods and confectionery items. Erytesse has been shown to add back bulking and mouthfeel when sucrose is reduced or removed from applications. It is stable at high levels of heat or acidity during processing. Tate & Lyle cited Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD) data showing new products launched with low/no/reduced-calorie claims containing erythritol, either on its own or in combination with other sweeteners, had a compound annual growth rate of 22% from 2017-2021.

“Consumers are increasingly switching to sugar-reduced products,” said Abigail Storms, global head of sweeteners for London-based Tate & Lyle. “So manufacturers are looking for more sweetening solutions that will help them reformulate and still deliver the taste and texture consumers will love. Erytesse erythritol has a clean taste and bulking properties that make it perfect for helping manufacturers meet this demand, and as such it strengthens our existing sweetening toolbox, as well as our overall portfolio.”