LONDON – Tate & Lyle has added Erytesse erythritol to its sweetener portfolio through a distribution agreement with an erythritol supplier. Erytesse is 70% as sweet as sucrose, has zero calories and has a similar temporal profile to that of sucrose.
Potential applications include beverages, dairy items, baked foods and confectionery items. Erytesse has been shown to add back bulking and mouthfeel when sucrose is reduced or removed from applications. It is stable at high levels of heat or acidity during processing. Tate & Lyle cited Mintel Global New Products Database (GNPD) data showing new products launched with low/no/reduced-calorie claims containing erythritol, either on its own or in combination with other sweeteners, had a compound annual growth rate of 22% from 2017-2021.