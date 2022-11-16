DUBLIN, OHIO — Wendy’s has added an Italian mozzarella chicken sandwich, an Italian mozzarella cheeseburger and garlic fries to its menu.

The chicken sandwich features a chicken breast topped with fried mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and asiago cheese inside a toasted garlic knot bun. It tastes like a chicken Parmesan sandwich, said Becky Davis, director of culinary innovation for Dublin-based Wendy’s.

The mozzarella cheeseburger comes with the same ingredients and tastes like a meatball sub, she said.

Wendy’s worked with an artisan bakery that has been in business for over 100 years to create the garlic knot bun, which is embedded with herbs as well as roasted garlic, Ms. Davis said.

The new fries are coated in a garlic herb sauce.

The seasonal items may be ordered at Wendy’s restaurants or through the Wendy’s mobile app.

Wendy’s wants its new products to be “approachable,” meaning they do not scare off some potential consumers, said John Li, vice president of culinary innovation.

“If (another restaurant chain) wants to offer venison burgers, they can do that,” he said. “That is not what our fans want. That is not what they ask for. That is not what we are going to give them.”