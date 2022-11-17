ROME, GA. – Steve Goodyear has been appointed president and chief executive officer at Summit Hill Foods, Inc. He has served as president since November of 2021.

Mr. Goodyear has over 35 years of leadership, sales and marketing experience within the consumer packaged goods space. He worked for companies such as Nestle SA, Novartis and Gerber Products Co. He joined Summit Hill Foods in 2019 as senior vice president – sales and marketing. Mr. Goodyear received a bachelor’s degree in management from Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, Mass.

“We are extremely proud of Steve’s leadership and accomplishments to date and appreciate his full commitment to Summit Hill Foods," said Charlie Stout, chairman of Summit Hill Foods, Inc. “Steve has a deep knowledge of all facets of our business and has demonstrated the ability to develop and execute our plans for growth. I am confident he will continue building a great team and delivering strong results."

Summit Hill Foods, formerly Southeastern Mills, is a food and ingredient manufacturer known for retail brands such as Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce, Shore Lunch and Southeastern Mills Mixes.