MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc. has named Bill Krueger to the newly created executive role of chief operating officer, effective Dec. 1, the company announced Nov. 16. Mr. Krueger currently is president of trade and processing at The Andersons.

“The appointment of a chief operating officer as part of our executive leadership structure best supports our growth and strategic vision for the company,” said Pat Bowe, president and chief executive officer of The Andersons. “Bill is an experienced ag industry leader, whose appreciation for the importance of the company’s statement of principles to our overall success makes him a tremendous asset at the company.”

In his new position, Mr. Krueger will be responsible for all the company’s operating segments. The nutrient and industrial business unit, led by Joe McNeely, will continue to report to Mr. Bowe through March 2023 as Mr. Krueger transitions to his new role. Mr. McNeely will begin reporting to Mr. Krueger, in his current capacity as president of nutrient and industrial, in April 2023. Brian Valentine, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Christine Castellano, executive vice president and general counsel, will continue to report to Mr. Bowe.

“We continually review our leadership structure and succession plans focused on developing and selecting leaders who will continue to build a strong and successful company,” Mr. Bowe said. “The creation of the COO role enhances and solidifies our commitment to remaining nimble and innovative as we grow our core businesses in the ag supply chain. I look forward to working with Bill in this new capacity as we continue to grow the company.”

Mr. Krueger joined The Andersons in 2019 as part of its acquisition of Lansing Trade Group where he was president and CEO for nearly 14 years. Most recently, he has been president of trade and processing for The Andersons. He currently serves on the executive committee of the National Grain & Feed Association.

Prior to The Andersons and Lansing, he held positions as a grain merchant for Scoular and Conagra Trade Group, where he began his journey working in the commodity industry and gained a strong business development skillset in grains, energy, risk management and corporate finance. Mr. Krueger also serves as chairman of the board of Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, US.

Mr. Krueger received an undergraduate degree in agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and holds a master of business administration in finance from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management.