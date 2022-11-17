ST. LOUIS — Post Holdings, Inc. has promoted two executive employees to new roles. Matt Mainer, current senior vice president and treasurer, was promoted to include chief financial officer in his title. Jeff Zadoks, current executive vice president and CFO, was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. Both employees will assume their new roles Dec. 1.

“I am delighted for both Jeff and Matt in their new roles,” said Robert Vitale, president and chief executive officer of Post. “Matt has been instrumental in executing Post’s most complicated financial transactions and Jeff has been essential to our success the past decade. I am privileged to continue to work with each of them.”

Mr. Mainer joined Post as vice president and treasurer in 2015. Previously, he held roles as assistant treasurer at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and vice president and treasurer at ESCO Technologies.

Mr. Zadoks joined Post as corporate controller in 2011. In 2014, Mr. Zadoks was named CFO and in 2017 he was named executive vice president. Earlier, he worked at RehabCare Group as senior vice president and chief accounting officer. In his new role as COO, Mr. Zadoks will work with the presidents of Post’s businesses to drive collaboration and revenue opportunities, according to the company.