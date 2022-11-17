BEDFORD, PA. — The Organic Snack Co. (TOSC), a privately-held food manufacturer and producer of Kate’s Real Food, broke ground Nov. 16 on a 30,000-square-foot expansion project at the company’s site in Bedford. The company said the expansion will include upgrades to production lines as well as additional space for warehouse capacity and fulfillment operations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter of growth for The Organic Snack Co.,” said Mark Thaler, chief executive officer. “Since we opened our doors in March of 2020, the Bedford community has welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier to invest more back into this location that has facilitated our explosive expansion. We look forward to continued success for The Organic Snack Co., Kate’s Real Food, and in our mission of spreading the word on the benefits of outdoor play and organic food.”

TOSC earlier this year acquired 82 acres in Bedford to expand the company’s operations as well as begin the construction of additional manufacturing and warehousing space, with a total build-out of up to 750,000 square feet. At that time, TOSC said it expected to invest more than $75 million and create more than 500 jobs as part of the project. The latest expansion is not part of the project announced in March.

Formerly known as Tram Bar Co-Packing, LLC, The Organic Snack Co. partnered with Kate’s Real Food in 2019 to build a 20,000-square-foot facility in Bedford that allowed Kate’s to increase production from 1 million bars to 12 million bars per year. The expansion was completed in the summer of 2020. Today, TOSC is the exclusive producer of Kate’s Real Food energy bars and bites.