LOUISVILLE, KY. — Krispy Kreme Inc. has agreed to pay $1.19 million in back wages and liquidated damages to 516 workers, the US Department of Labor said Nov. 17. The Department of Labor on Nov. 7 filed a complaint after an investigation found violations at multiple locations nationwide.

“Krispy Kreme is strongly committed to always paying our dedicated team members fairly for all time worked in accordance with applicable laws,” Krispy Kreme said. “We do not agree with the Department’s findings and the basis for them. However, we have agreed to settle this matter with no admission of wrongdoing in the best interests of our business and our team members.”

DOL investigators determined Krispy Kreme failed to include monthly bonuses in some employees’ rates of pay, which meant Krispy Kreme paid overtime at lower rates than the Fair Labors Standards Act requires.

“Overtime and minimum wage violations are common violations found in foodservice industry investigations,” said Jessica Looman, principal deputy wage and hour administrator for the DOL. “Employers who fail in their obligation to pay minimum wage and overtime wages as the law requires make it harder for workers and their families to make ends meet. The wage and hour division works diligently to inform employers of their obligations and protect the workplace rights of foodservice workers.”