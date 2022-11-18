VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA will begin publishing the nutritional value of the products in its portfolio as part of its yearly reporting, beginning with 2022 annual report. Its benchmark for evaluating the nutrition of its food and beverage products will be the Health Star Rating (HSR) system.

This new practice aligns with Nestle’s commitment to “assist people in making informed food choices,” the company said.

HSR is an Australian government initiative that assigns health ratings to packaged foods and beverages. The rating system considers the total energy in a food product, the amount of key nutrients and ingredients, such as fiber, protein and legumes, as well as the amount of nutrients of concern, such as sugar, saturated fat and salt.

With ratings ranging from ½ star to five stars, the more stars the healthier the choice. HSR said its ratings provide, “a quick, easy, standard way to compare similar packaged foods.”

Nestle products will continue to display locally relevant front-of-pack nutrition labeling, such as Nutri-Score, on a voluntary basis or as required by authorities, the company said. Nestle also couples its offerings with consumption guidance to support balanced eating.

“These commitments build on the belief that transparency is key to trust,” Nestle said. “They are also an extension of the company’s long track record of helping people enjoy a variety of foods and beverages as part of a balanced diet.”

In 2023, Nestle also will start reporting on local portfolios in 14 countries using their respective government-endorsed front-of-pack labeling systems. The company said it will report separately on the specialized nutrition offerings in its Nutrition, Nestle Health Science and pet care businesses, as most of those products are not included in the HSR rating system.

“The commitments are part of Nestle’s efforts to grow and expand certain segments of its portfolio, including nutritious plant-based and children’s products,” the company said. “To continuously improve the nutritional value of its foods and beverages, the company will leverage its R&D capabilities and advanced nutrient profiling system. Additionally, it will expand its offering of affordable, nutritious foods and beverages.”