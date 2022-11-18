Unifiller System’s Electro-Mate is an automated cake shell border decorating system designed to help bakeries with growing production volumes boost productivity.

“Deco-Mate with Electro-Mate automates the shell bordering of round and sheet cakes for easier application, without injury or strain to the worker,” said Sonia Bal, director of marketing at Unifiller Systems. “Automated equipment, especially machines designed specifically with ergonomics in mind, are an excellent solution for protecting businesses from labor shortages that result from employees working in discomfort and sustaining injuries, if not burnout. The Deco-Mate with Electro-Mate automates the process of applying borders to cakes by eliminating the need to repeatedly squeeze a pastry bag.”

The Electro-Mate is compatible with the company’s Deco-Mate, which allows customers to simplify operator use. The system’s onboard computer enables operators to fine-tune settings and save recipes, allowing for faster machine setup, consistent results and minimal training, according to the company.

(604) 940-2233 • www.unifiller.com