LA PALMA, CALIF. — Prepared foods brand bibigo has introduced microwavable multigrain rice bowls to its Southeastern Asian-inspired portfolio. Bibigo operates under CJ Foods USA Inc., the US food operations arm of Korean company CJ Cheiljedang.

The multigrain rice bowls come in four varieties, including brown rice and quinoa with garlic; brown rice and jasmine rice; brown rice and wild rice with garlic; and brown rice, wild rice and red rice with onion. Each bowl is made using non-GMO ingredients and takes 90 seconds to prepare in the microwave.

“We are excited to introduce bibigo multigrain rice to the US market,” said KJ Choi, brand manager of CJ Foods. “The ready-to-serve rice category is currently growing faster than any other ambient, shelf-stable food category including canned soup, ramen and others.”

Available nationally at Kroger and Walmart stores and online at Amazon.com, the bowls are retailed at the suggested price of $2.99.