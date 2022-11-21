LAKEVILLE, NY. — Sweeteners Plus Inc. has been renamed Ingredients Plus to reflect the company’s growth from a regional provider of sweetener products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for food and beverage makers as well as non-food industries like pharmaceuticals.

“We’re a technology-driven, food-ingredients company, and the name Ingredients Plus represents how our technology, expertise and elite logistics resources deliver ingredients to customers when and where they need them,” said Kyle Whitford, senior vice president of sales for Ingredients Plus. “Our new name mirrors our growth with the industry, and keeping our headquarters in Lakeville reflects our commitment to the Rochester area.”

The company now supplies ingredients such as edible oils, organic sweeteners, non-GMO products, fair trade offerings and environmentally friendly packaging.

“With all the logistics and supply chain challenges companies have faced during the last two years, it’s critical to have Ingredients Plus’ capabilities to ensure we’re delivering what our customers expect,” said Jeremy Rowley, purchasing manager for Rochester, NY-based Pennant Ingredients Inc., a customer of Ingredients Plus. “They’re strategic about how they’ve created processing facilities and a distribution network to meet our needs and eliminate variables that could upset production.”