MINNEAPOLIS — Brian Sikes will become president and chief executive officer of Cargill on Jan. 1, 2023. He will replace Dave MacLennan, who will become executive chair of the board.

Mr. Sikes has been with the company for 31 years and currently serves as Cargill’s chief operating officer. He has held leadership roles in the United States, Canada and Europe, and served as the head of the company’s talent center of expertise.

“As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, both operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company’s success, and there is no better person than Brian to lead Cargill,” Mr. MacLennan said. “He’s a person of action and results, with a relentless passion for serving our customers and our people. Brian has the qualities we value in a strong leader — integrity, empathy, resilience and authenticity. Under his leadership, I am confident the best days for Cargill, and its greatest contributions, lie ahead.”

Mr. MacLennan was named chairman and CEO of Cargill in 2013. He was instrumental in facilitating some of Cargill’s largest acquisitions, including Croda (bio-industrials), EWOS (aquaculture), Diamond V (animal nutrition), and Sanderson and Wayne Farms (poultry), according to the company.

In his new role as executive chair of the board Mr. MacLennan will be tasked with ensuring a smooth leadership transition and serve as an adviser to Mr. Sikes.