DENVER — Specialty delivery coordination service Nextbite is partnering with Nestle to deliver fresh-baked Toll House cookies across the United States. The Toll House delivery menu features six cookie varieties, including chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, pecan turtle, snickerdoodle, white chip macadamia nut and sugar cookies. Nextbite operates with partner kitchens in different cities to prepare online-only restaurant orders through delivery services Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Nestle Toll House, the creator of the original chocolate chip cookie, to bring a delicious delivery dessert option to our fulfillment partners,” said Alex Canter, chief executive officer of Nextbite. “Our network of kitchens will be baking this special Toll House recipe fresh daily, delivering cookies within minutes to customers’ homes via major delivery apps. We know Nestle Toll House cookie delivery is going to be a big hit.”

In addition to cookies, consumers can order edible cookie dough, milk, Nesquik and vanilla or chocolate chip Häagen-Dazs ice cream through the partnership. Currently, Toll House deliveries via Nextbite are available in seven cities, including Washington; Dallas and Sugar Land, Texas; Amherst, NY; Downers Grove, Ill.; Louisville, Ky.; and Tampa, Fla.

“On-demand delivery is more relevant than ever as consumers seek immediate access to their favorite treats,” said Stephen Dysart, brand strategy manager at Nestle. “We’re energized by the positive feedback to-date and look forward to continuing our partnership with Nextbite to expand the Toll House Cookie Delivery experience to more cookie fans across the US.”